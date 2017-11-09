SHARM AL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday he was against military strikes on Iran or the Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, saying there was enough turmoil in the Middle East.
Egypt’s president backs Saudi purge, urges de-escalation with Iran
