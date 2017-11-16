Deadly flash floods cause ‘biblical damage’ in Athens

Roads are turned into torrents of mud and debris, homes and businesses are deluged and bad weather is forecast to continue

Flash floods on the outskirts of Athens have killed at least 14 people, injured dozens more and caused “biblical damage” as roads were turned into torrents of mud and debris.

“Cars are stuck in mud in hills where it is raining hard, homes have been flooded and people are missing,” said Nikos Toskas, the minister for public order and citizen protection. “The death toll may rise. The bad weather is forecast to continue until the weekend.”

