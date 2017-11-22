Home / World / China probes former chief of internet regulator for suspected graft

China probes former chief of internet regulator for suspected graft

2 days ago World Comments Off on China probes former chief of internet regulator for suspected graft

BEIJING (Reuters) – The former head of China's powerful internet regulator is under investigation for suspected corruption, the ruling Communist Party said, the latest senior official to be caught up in a sweeping campaign against graft. Original Article

Check Also

John Lasseter taking leave from Pixar, citing ‘missteps’ and ‘unwanted hugs’

The head of Disney Animation will take a six-month sabbatical after stating he has unintentionally made staff members feel ‘disrespected or uncomfortable’ Disney Animation head John Lasseter will take a six-month leave of absence after confessing to unspecified “missteps”. In a company memo, obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Lasseter writes that he has fallen short in creating a culture that engenders “support and collaboration” and hints at behavior that he has been confronted about. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.