British aid minister Patel resigns in new test for PM May

57 mins ago

LONDON (Reuters) – British aid minister Priti Patel was forced from office on Wednesday over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials after Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassert her diminished authority as she negotiates Brexit.
