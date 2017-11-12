Home / World / Britain and US urged to release papers on Dag Hammarskjöld’s death

Britain and US urged to release papers on Dag Hammarskjöld’s death

2 days ago World Comments Off on Britain and US urged to release papers on Dag Hammarskjöld’s death

Trustees of commission into the downing of UN secretary-general’s plane in 1961 say details of the crash must be in the archives

Pressure is building on the British and American governments to respond to claims that they possess secret information that would shine light on the mysterious death of a former UN secretary general in Africa more than 50 years ago.

Last month a UN report into the death of Dag Hammarskjöld in a plane crash in 1961 found that there was a “significant amount of evidence” that the Albertina DC6 in which the Swedish diplomat was flying had been brought down in a forest near the city of Ndola in northern Rhodesia, now Zambia, by another aircraft.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Revealed: how Vodafone allowed elites to reap profits of Africa’s mobile boom

Investigation for the Observer shows how deals done by the UK telecoms giant benefited politically connected elites in eastern AfricaThe spread of mobile phones across Africa has been one of the continent’s success stories over the past two decades, transforming lives through better communication and simpler banking. It has also resulted in huge profits for powerful international companies – and for some of Africa’s wealthiest and best-connected individuals. But an investigation for the Observer into the African interests of UK mobile phone giant Vodafone, by the Finance Uncovered network, has raised serious questions about transparency and the processes by which western firms entered Africa’s telecoms markets. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.