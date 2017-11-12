Britain and US urged to release papers on Dag Hammarskjöld’s death

Trustees of commission into the downing of UN secretary-general’s plane in 1961 say details of the crash must be in the archives

Pressure is building on the British and American governments to respond to claims that they possess secret information that would shine light on the mysterious death of a former UN secretary general in Africa more than 50 years ago.

Last month a UN report into the death of Dag Hammarskjöld in a plane crash in 1961 found that there was a “significant amount of evidence” that the Albertina DC6 in which the Swedish diplomat was flying had been brought down in a forest near the city of Ndola in northern Rhodesia, now Zambia, by another aircraft.

Continue reading…