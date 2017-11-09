Home / World / Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett are richer than poorest half of US

Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett are richer than poorest half of US

Institute for Policy Studies warns of a ‘moral crisis’ and says Trump tax change proposals will exacerbate disparities

The three richest people in the US – Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett – own as much wealth as the bottom half of the US population, or 160 million people.

Analysis of the wealth of America’s richest people found that Gates, Bezos and Buffett were sitting on a combined $248.5bn (£190bn) fortune. The Institute for Policy Studies said the growing gap between rich and poor had created a “moral crisis”.

