Barcelona protest calls for release of jailed Catalan independence leaders

2 days ago

Hundreds of thousands of independence supporters march through city after eight former Catalan government members jailed by Spanish high court

Hundreds of thousands of Catalan independence supporters lined one of Barcelona’s main avenues on Saturday to demand the release of separatist leaders held in prison for their roles in the banned independence referendum.

Wearing yellow ribbons to signify support, they filled the length of the Carrer de la Marina, which runs from the beach to Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia church, while the jailed leaders’ families made speeches.

