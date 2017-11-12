Home / MENA / Bahrain calls pipeline blast ‘terrorism’ linked to Iran

Bahrain calls pipeline blast ‘terrorism’ linked to Iran

2 days ago MENA Comments Off on Bahrain calls pipeline blast ‘terrorism’ linked to Iran

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) – Bahrain said an explosion which caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on Friday was caused by "terrorist" sabotage, linking the unprecedented attack to its arch-foe Iran, which denies any role in the Gulf island kingdom's unrest.
Original Article

Check Also

British aid minister Patel resigns in new test for PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Priti Patel was forced from office on Wednesday over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials after Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassert her diminished authority as she negotiates Brexit.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.