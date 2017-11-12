KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) – Bahrain said an explosion which caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on Friday was caused by "terrorist" sabotage, linking the unprecedented attack to its arch-foe Iran, which denies any role in the Gulf island kingdom's unrest.
Original Article
Bahrain calls pipeline blast ‘terrorism’ linked to Iran
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) – Bahrain said an explosion which caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on Friday was caused by "terrorist" sabotage, linking the unprecedented attack to its arch-foe Iran, which denies any role in the Gulf island kingdom's unrest.