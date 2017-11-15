Home / World / Australia says yes to same-sex marriage in historic postal survey

Australia says yes to same-sex marriage in historic postal survey

7 hours ago World Comments Off on Australia says yes to same-sex marriage in historic postal survey

Marriage equality could be legal by Christmas after 61.6% of participants in the voluntary survey approve a change to the law

Australia has taken a decisive step towards legislating marriage equality by Christmas after 61.6% of voters in an unprecedented national postal survey approved a change to the law to allow couples of the same sex to marry.

The result, announced by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, will lead to consideration of a same-sex marriage bill in parliament with the prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, promising marriage equality should be law by Christmas.

