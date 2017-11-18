Home / World / Argentina’s navy searches for missing submarine with 44 crew on board

Argentina’s navy searches for missing submarine with 44 crew on board

The San Juan has been missing off the coast of Patagonia for more than two days, and the navy denies that communication was lost after a fire on board

Argentina’s navy has launched a huge search-and-rescue operation for a military submarine with 44 crew members that has been missing off the coast of Patagonia for more than two days.

The last radio contact with the San Juan submarine was on Wednesday, when it was 430km off the coast of the southern province of Chubut, in the area of San Jorge bay, a naval spokesman said on Friday.

