Home / MENA / After U.S. visit, South Sudan’s Kiir orders unhindered aid access

After U.S. visit, South Sudan’s Kiir orders unhindered aid access

6 hours ago MENA Comments Off on After U.S. visit, South Sudan’s Kiir orders unhindered aid access

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has ordered that humanitarian aid convoys be allowed to move freely, unhindered and unimpeded around the country, two weeks after the United States said it had lost trust in his government and threatened to pull support.
Original Article

Check Also

Russia, U.S. stalemate over Syria chemical weapons inquiry

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it was talking to the United States about the U.N. Security Council renewing an international inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, but Washington countered that Moscow had refused to engage on a U.S.-drafted resolution.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.