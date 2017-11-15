UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has ordered that humanitarian aid convoys be allowed to move freely, unhindered and unimpeded around the country, two weeks after the United States said it had lost trust in his government and threatened to pull support.
After U.S. visit, South Sudan’s Kiir orders unhindered aid access
