Home / MENA / A century on, UK’s Jewish homeland declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East

A century on, UK’s Jewish homeland declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East

9 hours ago MENA Comments Off on A century on, UK’s Jewish homeland declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East

LONDON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – In a 67-word statement composed 100 years ago, Britain endorsed the establishment of a Jewish homeland in the Middle East, triggering a process that would culminate in the creation of Israel – and with it one of the world's most intractable conflicts.
Original Article

Check Also

Syrian army, allies step up attacks on last militant bastion in Deir al-Zor city

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army, supported by Russian jets and Iranian-backed militias, escalated bombing on Sunday of areas of the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor still held by Islamic State.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.