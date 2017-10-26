Home / Libya / Young Libyans launch ”Anetni” app listing stores using POS machines

Young Libyans launch ”Anetni” app listing stores using POS machines

8 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Young Libyans launch ”Anetni” app listing stores using POS machines

By Sami Zaptia. London, 26 October 2017: Three young Libyan IT engineers have today launched a new application (App), ANETNY, to help Libyan shoppers identify shops and other commercial establishments that accept debit cards through POS (Point of Sale) machines. The three Tripoli residents, aged between 30-36, created the App during their own time as […]Original Article

Check Also

Two LNA soldiers die in Ajdabiya checkpoint attack: IS blamed

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 25 October 2017: A dawn attack on a checkpoint 60 kilometres south of Ajdabiya has left at least two, possibly three, members of the Libyan National Army (LN) dead and three more wounded. They were taken to the Imhemed Magarief hospital in Ajdabiya. A report that some soldiers were taken [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.