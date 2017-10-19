Home / Libya / Workshop on illegal migration held in Tripoli

Workshop on illegal migration held in Tripoli

16 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Workshop on illegal migration held in Tripoli

By Sami Zaptia. London, 18 October 2017: Under the auspices of the GNA Ministry of Local Government and in partnership with the Libyan Expert Forum for Development Cooperation (LEF), a Libyan NGO which includes the UNDP as a member, a workshop on illegal migration, entitled “Illegal migration: Between the pressure of arrivals and human traffickers […]Original Article

Check Also

Benghazi gunmen slay Egyptian in restaurant robbery

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 18 October 2017: Armed men shot dead one man and injured six others as they robbed customers at a Benghazi restaurant. In the attack today, a 28 year-old Egyptian Abdallah al-Shweihi who worked at the Hamdi restaurant in Gwarsha was shot dead. It is reported that the gang seized phones, [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.