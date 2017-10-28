Home / World / Women accusing Trump of sexual harassment are lying, White House says

Women accusing Trump of sexual harassment are lying, White House says

6 hours ago World Comments Off on Women accusing Trump of sexual harassment are lying, White House says

Administration asked to clarify its official position on women whose allegations surfaced during campaign and which president has called ‘fake news’

The White House’s “official position” on the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump that came out during the presidential campaign is that all of the women were lying, a spokesperson said.

At a briefing on Friday, which came amid a series of sexual harassment scandals across the country, a CBS News reporter noted that Trump has called the allegations from at least 16 women “fake news”, and asked: “Is the official White House position that all of these women are lying?”

Continue reading…

Check Also

Spain dissolves Catalan parliament and calls fresh elections

Political crisis deepens after secessionist MPs vote to create ‘Catalan republic as an independent and sovereign state’ Catalonia: tracking independence movements across Europe The Spanish government has taken control of Catalonia, dissolved its parliament and announced new elections after secessionist Catalan MPs voted to establish an independent republic, pushing the country’s worst political crisis in 40 years to new and dangerous heights. Speaking on Friday evening, the Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said his cabinet had fired the regional president, Carles Puigdemont, and ordered regional elections to be held on 21 December. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.