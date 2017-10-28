Women accusing Trump of sexual harassment are lying, White House says

Administration asked to clarify its official position on women whose allegations surfaced during campaign and which president has called ‘fake news’

The White House’s “official position” on the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump that came out during the presidential campaign is that all of the women were lying, a spokesperson said.

At a briefing on Friday, which came amid a series of sexual harassment scandals across the country, a CBS News reporter noted that Trump has called the allegations from at least 16 women “fake news”, and asked: “Is the official White House position that all of these women are lying?”

