Why do Africans migrate? A report

By Sami Zaptia. London, 23 October 2017: A report entitled ‘‘Out of Africa. Why people migrate’’ by ISPI, the Italian Institute for International Political Studies, says that European representation of African migration by media and politicians is ‘‘politicized’’ and ‘‘alarmist’’. This has led to ‘‘increasingly more restrictive migration policies’’. The 170-page report published last week […]Original Article
