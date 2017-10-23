Home / Libya / Why do Africans migrate? A report

Why do Africans migrate? A report

2 days ago Libya Comments Off on Why do Africans migrate? A report

By Sami Zaptia. London, 23 October 2017: A report entitled ‘‘Out of Africa. Why people migrate’’ by ISPI, the Italian Institute for International Political Studies, says that European representation of African migration by media and politicians is ‘‘politicized’’ and ‘‘alarmist’’. This has led to ‘‘increasingly more restrictive migration policies’’. The 170-page report published last week […]Original Article

Check Also

Hospital struggles to cope as Ghat food-poisoning strikes down 50

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 23 October 2017: Ghat hospital said today it had been overwhelmed as it tried to cope with an influx of 50 food-poisoning cases because it lacked trained staff and sufficient supplies. The victims are reported to have all dined at a pizzeria in the town. Hospital medical director Abdul Razzaq [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.