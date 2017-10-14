Home / World / US drone strike ‘kills 14 Isis militants in Afghanistan’

US drone strike ‘kills 14 Isis militants in Afghanistan’

Afghan officials say strike killed militants in Kunar province on Thursday but local MP claims victims were civilians

A US drone strike has killed 14 Islamic State militants, Afghan officials say.

The strike took place in a remote area of Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Thursday afternoon.

