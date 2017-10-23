Home / Libya / UNICEF sees success in reintegrating of Zintani child soldiers

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 23 October 2017: The UN’s children’s organisation UNICEF says that it is still working for the release and reintegration of children and adolescents associated with armed conflict in Zintan. It says that over the past two years it has helped ensured the release and reintegration of 125 Zintani children and […]Original Article

