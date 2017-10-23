UNICEF sees success in reintegrating of Zintani child soldiers

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 23 October 2017: The UN’s children’s organisation UNICEF says that it is still working for the release and reintegration of children and adolescents associated with armed conflict in Zintan. It says that over the past two years it has helped ensured the release and reintegration of 125 Zintani children and […]Original Article
Check Also
WHO to fund next kids’ heart surgery visit by US volunteer team
By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 22 October 2017: More Libyan kids will receive life-saving heart surgery thanks to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) decision to fund a volunteer team of US cardiologists that has been working in the east of the country since 2012 for the cost of its travel and accommodation. Bill Novick and [...]