U.S. strike on Islamic State camps in Yemen kills dozens: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. forces killed dozens of Islamic State members in a strike on Monday on two training camps in Yemen, the Pentagon said. Original Article
Check Also
New frontier for science as astronomers witness neutron stars colliding
Extraordinary event has been ‘seen’ for the first time, in both gravitational waves and light – ending decades-old debate about where gold comes from The collision of a pair of neutron stars, marked by ripples through the fabric of space-time and a flash brighter than a billion suns, has been witnessed for the first time in the most intensely observed astronomical event to date. The extraordinary sequence, in which the two ultra-dense stars spiralled inwards, violently collided and, in all likelihood, immediately collapsed into a black hole, was first picked up by the US-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (Ligo). Continue reading...