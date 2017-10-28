U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

KABUL (Reuters) – A U.S. military service member died as a result of injuries and six others were wounded after a helicopter crashed in Logar province south of the Afghan capital Kabul late on Friday, the NATO-led resolute Support mission said in a statement. Original Article
