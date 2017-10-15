Home / MENA / U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa

U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa

1 day ago MENA Comments Off on U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa

AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT (Reuters) – Syrian Islamic State fighters are set to abandon Raqqa in a withdrawal agreed with U.S.-backed Syrian militias that have them surrounded, a militia spokesman said on Saturday, as the jihadists' defeat in their former Syrian capital edged closer.
Original Article

Check Also

Islamic State faces imminent Raqqa defeat, Syrian YPG says

AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State is on the verge of defeat in Syria's Raqqa and the city may finally be cleared of the jihadists on Saturday or Sunday, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia told Reuters on Saturday.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.