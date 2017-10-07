Home / MENA / U.S. approves possible $15 billion sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday, citing Iran among regional threats.
