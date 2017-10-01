Home / MENA / U.S. accuses Iran, Venezuela of human trafficking failings

U.S. accuses Iran, Venezuela of human trafficking failings

U.S. accuses Iran, Venezuela of human trafficking failings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Saturday it had ordered that Iran, Venezuela and four African nations be added to a U.S. list of countries accused of failing to crack down on human trafficking, a step that further isolates them from the United States.
