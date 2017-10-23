Two Somali soldiers wounded in gun fight with fellow troops

Check Also

President rejects claim he couldn’t remember Sgt La David Johnson’s nameMyeshia Johnson ‘very upset and hurt; it made me cry even worse’The widow of Sgt La David Johnson said her condolence call with Donald Trump “made me cry even worse”, speaking publicly for the first time on Monday about a call that became a national controversy. She also said Trump forgot her husband’s name. In a tweet, Trump countered that he “spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!” Continue reading...