Two Somali soldiers wounded in gun fight with fellow troops

1 day ago World Comments Off on Two Somali soldiers wounded in gun fight with fellow troops

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Two Somali soldiers were wounded in a gun fight with other troops on Monday, a police officer said, a worrying internal rift for a military with a history of factionalism that is fighting a resurgence by militant Islamists Original Article

