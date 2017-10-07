WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump will announce new U.S. responses to Iran's missile tests, support for "terrorism" and cyber operations as part of his new Iran strategy, the White House said on Friday.
Trump to unveil new responses to Iranian ‘bad behavior’: White House
