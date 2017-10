Check Also

Three victims named as Irish PM describes ‘national emergency’ as storm brings 100mph winds, with schools and colleges to remain closed on Tuesday Storm Ophelia is expected to cause further disruption in Great Britain today after three people died in hurricane-force winds and hundreds of thousands were left without power. Scotland is braced for gusts of up to 70mph (112km/h) and flood warnings are in place on its west coast as the remnants of the hurricane batter the British Isles. Continue reading...