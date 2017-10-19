Trump digs in over call to soldier’s widow: ‘I didn’t say what the congresswoman said’

President insists he didn’t say fallen soldier ‘knew what he was signing up for’

Soldier’s mother and Florida congresswoman say he did use those words

The Guardian is testing a new way to tell evolving stories. View this article in an experimental format

Donald Trump dug in on Wednesday as his comments about fallen soldiers spiralled into the second major dispute of his political career with a bereaved military family.

Speaking to reporters in the White House, Trump contradicted the accounts of Sgt La David Johnson’s mother and a Florida congresswoman, who were in the car with the soldier’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, when Trump called her. They listened to the conversation on speakerphone.

