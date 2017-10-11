Trump denies seeking nearly tenfold increase in U.S. nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied a report from NBC News that he told his national security advisers in July he wanted to increase the country's nuclear arsenal by nearly tenfold, saying he argued for its modernization. Original Article
