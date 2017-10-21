Trudeau on Quebec face-cover ban: not our business to tell women what to wear

Canadian prime minister responds to province’s law obliging niqab or burqa wearers to unveil on public transit or while receiving government services

Justin Trudeau has said it is not the government’s business to tell a woman what or what not to wear after the Canadian province of Quebec passed a law – believed to be the first of its kind in North America – obliging women wearing the niqab or burqa to unveil when riding public transit or receiving government services.

On Wednesday, Quebec’s Liberal government flexed its majority to vote in a law banning face coverings for those offering or receiving services from government departments, as well as municipalities, school boards, public health services and transit authorities.

