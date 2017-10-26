Home / World / Thailand grieves over former king at lavish cremation ceremony

Thailand grieves over former king at lavish cremation ceremony

6 hours ago World Comments Off on Thailand grieves over former king at lavish cremation ceremony

Funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej ends a year of mourning and sets the stage for King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s era

Thousands of Thais dressed in black prostrated themselves and wept as the funeral urn for their former king Bhumibol Adulyadej, a man revered as a demigod who became the world’s longest-reigning monarch, was carried by chariot to his cremation pyre.

Despite monsoon-season downpours punctuated with searing subtropical temperatures, many mourners have spent days in tents hoping to be close to the official send-off for the ninth head of the Chakri dynasty on Thursday.

Continue reading…

