Arvida Byström is bombarded with online abuse after posing for Adidas video with hairy legs

A Swedish model says she has received rape threats for posing in an advertisement with unshaved legs.

Arvida Byström, who is also a photographer and digital artist, appears in a video and photograph promoting Adidas Originals’ Superstar range. Byström, who has described the norm for women to shave as “fucked”, has hairy legs in the images and says she has faced a vicious backlash as a result.

