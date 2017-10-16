Spain High Court jails two Catalan separatist leaders pending investigation

MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spain moved closer on Monday to imposing central rule over Catalonia to thwart its independence push as Madrid's High Court signaled a hardening line by jailing the leaders of two of the largest separatist organizations. Original Article
Check Also
New frontier for science as astronomers witness neutron stars colliding
Extraordinary event has been ‘seen’ for the first time, in both gravitational waves and light – ending decades-old debate about where gold comes from The collision of a pair of neutron stars, marked by ripples through the fabric of space-time and a flash brighter than a billion suns, has been witnessed for the first time in the most intensely observed astronomical event to date. The extraordinary sequence, in which the two ultra-dense stars spiralled inwards, violently collided and, in all likelihood, immediately collapsed into a black hole, was first picked up by the US-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (Ligo). Continue reading...