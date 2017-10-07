Home / World / Spain: government apologises for policing of Catalan referendum

Spain: government apologises for policing of Catalan referendum

Senior official says he apologises on behalf of officers but says Catalan government is to blame for unrest

The Spanish government has apologised for police violence during Sunday’s Catalan independence referendum but said the region’s political leaders were to blame because they had decided to push ahead with the vote.

The comments from Enric Millo, the government’s most senior representative in Catalonia, were the first apology from a Spanish government official over the officers’ behaviour. The Catalan government says hundreds of people were injured after Spanish police attempted to stop the vote by raiding polling stations, beating voters and firing rubber bullets at crowds.

