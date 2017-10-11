Spain gives Catalan leader eight days to drop independence

MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday gave the Catalan government eight days to drop an independence bid, failing which he would suspend the Catalonia's political autonomy and rule the region directly. Original Article
