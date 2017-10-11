Home / World / Spain gives Catalan leader eight days to drop independence

Spain gives Catalan leader eight days to drop independence

11 hours ago World Comments Off on Spain gives Catalan leader eight days to drop independence

MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday gave the Catalan government eight days to drop an independence bid, failing which he would suspend the Catalonia's political autonomy and rule the region directly. Original Article

Check Also

Russia protests to U.S. ‘shameful’ theft of consulate flags

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia protested to the United States on Wednesday after it said Russian flags were stolen from its consulate in San Francisco, a charge that Washington immediately disputed.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.