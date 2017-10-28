Spain dissolves Catalan parliament and calls fresh elections

Political crisis deepens after secessionist MPs vote to create ‘Catalan republic as an independent and sovereign state’

The Spanish government has taken control of Catalonia, dissolved its parliament and announced new elections after secessionist Catalan MPs voted to establish an independent republic, pushing the country’s worst political crisis in 40 years to new and dangerous heights.

Speaking on Friday evening, the Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said his cabinet had fired the regional president, Carles Puigdemont, and ordered regional elections to be held on 21 December.

Continue reading…