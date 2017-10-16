Sirte radio set to come back on air

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 16 October 2017: Sirte Radio is due to resume broadcasting after it went off air fourteen months ago. Staff are currently conducting test transmissions before the station goes live again. The broadcasting studios were among the first buildings to be seized by IS in February 2015 as it ousted Misratan […]Original Article
