Shooting, tear gas, bonfires mar Kenya election re-run

KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) – Kenyan opposition supporters clashed with police and threw up burning barricades in pockets of the country on Thursday, seeking to derail an election rerun likely to return Uhuru Kenyatta as president of East Africa's economic powerhouse. Original Article
