Saudi foreign minister says backs Trump’s stance on Iran

LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia supports U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on Iran after he decided not to certify that Tehran is complying with a nuclear accord, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday.
