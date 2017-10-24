Home / MENA / Saudi foreign minister says backs Trump’s stance on Iran

Saudi foreign minister says backs Trump’s stance on Iran

1 day ago MENA Comments Off on Saudi foreign minister says backs Trump’s stance on Iran

LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia supports U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on Iran after he decided not to certify that Tehran is complying with a nuclear accord, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday.
Original Article

Check Also

Raqqa to be part of ‘federal Syria’, U.S.-backed militia says

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Raqqa will be part of a decentralized federal Syria now the city has been freed from Islamic State, the U.S.-backed militias that captured it said on Friday, tying its political future to Kurdish-led autonomy plans for northern Syria.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.