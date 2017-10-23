Russian radio journalist stabbed in neck at her Moscow office

Tatyana Felgenhauer, deputy editor of Ekho Moskvy radio station, in serious but not critical condition after attack

A well-known Russian journalist is in hospital after being stabbed in the neck by an intruder at work.

Tatyana Felgenhauer, the deputy editor of Ekho Moskvy radio station, was attacked on Monday lunchtime at the station’s studios in central Moscow.

