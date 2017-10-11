Russia protests to U.S. ‘shameful’ theft of consulate flags

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia protested to the United States on Wednesday after it said Russian flags were stolen from its consulate in San Francisco, a charge that Washington immediately disputed. Original Article
