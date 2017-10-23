Roundtable discussion on societal contract to be held in Tripoli

By Sami Zaptia. London, 23 October 2017: A roundtable discussion on Libya’s ‘‘Societal Dialogue’’ is to be held in Tripoli. The event is organized by the German NGO, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) and the Libya Centre for Strategic and Future Studies. The event is a continuation of a long process started in 2014 and more […]Original Article
