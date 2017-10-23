Home / Libya / Roundtable discussion on societal contract to be held in Tripoli

Roundtable discussion on societal contract to be held in Tripoli

1 day ago Libya Comments Off on Roundtable discussion on societal contract to be held in Tripoli

By Sami Zaptia. London, 23 October 2017: A roundtable discussion on Libya’s ‘‘Societal Dialogue’’ is to be held in Tripoli. The event is organized by the German NGO, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) and the Libya Centre for Strategic and Future Studies. The event is a continuation of a long process started in 2014 and more […]Original Article

Check Also

WHO to fund next kids’ heart surgery visit by US volunteer team

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 22 October 2017: More Libyan kids will receive life-saving heart surgery thanks to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) decision to fund a volunteer team of US cardiologists that has been working in the east of the country since 2012 for the cost of its travel and accommodation. Bill Novick and [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.