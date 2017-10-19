Home / World / Relatives of freed Afghanistan hostage say he and family deeply traumatised

Canadian relatives say Joshua Boyle, freed with his family after five years, suffered torture in captivity and requires intensive medical care

The family of the Canadian man freed with his wife and three children five years after they were kidnapped in Afghanistan have implored media to consider the trauma suffered by the family, noting thatJoshua Boyle – the only member of the family to speak in public since their rescue – has yet to receive medical or psychological clearance.

On Wednesday, the family of the 34-year-old said it was a blessing to have the family at home and safe. But they said that the family’s ordeal was far from over as the years of captivity had taken a great toll on each of them.

