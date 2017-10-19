Red Cross supplies aid for over 7,000 civilians fleeing Sabratha fighting

By Libya Herald reporter. London, 19 October 2017: The International Committee for the Red Cross ICRC) says that in its emergency response to the violent clashes in Libya’s north-west, it had provided lifesaving medical materials to health facilities as well as food and household items to more than 1,200 families. Dozens of civilians and fighters were killed […]Original Article
