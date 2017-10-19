Home / Libya / Red Cross supplies aid for over 7,000 civilians fleeing Sabratha fighting

Red Cross supplies aid for over 7,000 civilians fleeing Sabratha fighting

16 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Red Cross supplies aid for over 7,000 civilians fleeing Sabratha fighting

By Libya Herald reporter. London, 19 October 2017: The International Committee for the Red Cross ICRC) says that in its emergency response to the violent clashes in Libya’s north-west, it had provided lifesaving medical materials to health facilities as well as food and household items to more than 1,200 families. Dozens of civilians and fighters were killed […]Original Article

