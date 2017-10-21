BEIRUT (Reuters) – Raqqa will be part of a decentralized federal Syria now the city has been freed from Islamic State, the U.S.-backed militias that captured it said on Friday, tying its political future to Kurdish-led autonomy plans for northern Syria.
Raqqa to be part of ‘federal Syria’, U.S.-backed militia says
