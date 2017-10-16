Home / Libya / Rada says it has broken up Tripoli attack plot

Rada says it has broken up Tripoli attack plot

1 day ago Libya Comments Off on Rada says it has broken up Tripoli attack plot

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli and Tunis, October 16 2017: The Rada (Deterrence) force is claiming to have disrupted a planned mercenary attack in Tripoli and arrested two of the plotters. The details remain sketchy. However Rada has said that an armed group including 120 Sudanese members of their country’s Justice and Equality Movement had […]Original Article

