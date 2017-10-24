Home / Libya / Prominent Benghazi MP Amal Bayu dies

Prominent Benghazi MP Amal Bayu dies

1 day ago

By Libya Herald reporter. Benghazi, 24 October 2017: One of Benghazi’s members of the House of Representatives (HoR), Amal Bayu, died this morning. She had been suffering from cancer. She has been buried in Hawari cemetery. Condolences have been coming in from across the political spectrum, led by the HoR itself. Her death robs […]Original Article

