Prominent Benghazi MP Amal Bayu dies

By Libya Herald reporter. Benghazi, 24 October 2017: One of Benghazi’s members of the House of Representatives (HoR), Amal Bayu, died this morning. She had been suffering from cancer. She has been buried in Hawari cemetery. Condolences have been coming in from across the political spectrum, led by the HoR itself. Her death robs […]Original Article
Check Also
Hospital struggles to cope as Ghat food-poisoning strikes down 50
By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 23 October 2017: Ghat hospital said today it had been overwhelmed as it tried to cope with an influx of 50 food-poisoning cases because it lacked trained staff and sufficient supplies. The victims are reported to have all dined at a pizzeria in the town. Hospital medical director Abdul Razzaq [...]