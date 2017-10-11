Pro-AIOR commander from Zultan murdered in Al-Jmail: report

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 11 October 2017: The commander of a brigade from Zultan, between Zuwara and the Tunisian border, was reported killed yesterday in nearby Al-Jmail when he and his colleagues were attacked by a local militia allegedly allied to Sabratha’s defeated Amu Brigade. Mohamed Al-Qadi and three colleagues were shot while travelling through […]Original Article
Check Also
LCC’s Benghazi Hawari cement factory slated for 2018 reopening, but needs ample electricity and gas supplies
By Sami Zaptia. London, 11 October 2017: Further to news that a delegation of foreign experts working for the Libyan Cement Company, owners of Hawari cement factory in Benghazi had visited the factory site and met with the city’s mayor last week with a view to restarting work to reopen the factory, LCC informed Libya [...]