Home / Libya / Pro-AIOR commander from Zultan murdered in Al-Jmail: report

Pro-AIOR commander from Zultan murdered in Al-Jmail: report

16 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Pro-AIOR commander from Zultan murdered in Al-Jmail: report

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 11 October 2017: The commander of a brigade from Zultan, between Zuwara and the Tunisian border, was reported killed yesterday in nearby Al-Jmail when he and his colleagues were attacked by a local militia allegedly allied to Sabratha’s defeated Amu Brigade. Mohamed Al-Qadi and three colleagues were shot while travelling through […]Original Article

Check Also

LCC’s Benghazi Hawari cement factory slated for 2018 reopening, but needs ample electricity and gas supplies

By Sami Zaptia. London, 11 October 2017: Further to news that a delegation of foreign experts working for the Libyan Cement Company, owners of Hawari cement factory in Benghazi had visited the factory site and met with the city’s mayor last week with a view to restarting work to reopen the factory, LCC informed Libya [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.