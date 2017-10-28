Home / World / Man who infected more than 30 women with HIV jailed in Rome

Man who infected more than 30 women with HIV jailed in Rome

6 hours ago World Comments Off on Man who infected more than 30 women with HIV jailed in Rome

Accountant Valentino Talluto given 24-year sentence after having sex with dozens of women he met online

An Italian man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for infecting more than 30 women with the HIV virus, after having deliberately having unprotected sex with them.

Valentino Talluto, a 33-year-old accountant, seduced dozens of women via social networks for a decade before his arrest in November 2015. Police believe he had sex with at least 53 women during that time, passing on the virus to 32 of them.

