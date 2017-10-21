Home / World / List of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers grows as ripple of effects spread globally

List of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers grows as ripple of effects spread globally

Lupita Nyong’o claims Weinstein harassed her when she was a film student, as police in three cities continue investigations and #metoo gains momentum

The Los Angeles police department has opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as famous victims continued to come forward, including 12 Years a Slave star Lupita Nyong’o, who published a powerful personal essay detailing her alleged harassment in the New York Times.

An Italian actress and model, whose name has not been released, told the LAPD on Thursday that she was raped by Weinstein in a hotel near Beverly Hills in 2013, police confirmed on Thursday.

