Libyan oil output nearing ceiling say leading oil analysts

2 days ago Libya

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 23, October 2017: However hard it tries, the National Oil Corporation is unlikely push Libyan oil production beyond its year-end target of 1.25 million bpd says a study from leading international oil firm Wood Mackenzie. Libyan output peaked at 1.73 million bpd in 2008, a figure which the analysts believe […]Original Article

